Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC (MCRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado and Monarch Black Hawk. The Company also owns Chicago Dogs Eatery, Inc. and Monarch Promotional Association Inc., both of which were formed in relation to licensure requirements for extended hours of liquor operation in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown in the generally more affluent area of Reno, Nevada. Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC

MCRI Guru Analysis

MCRI Fundamental Analysis

