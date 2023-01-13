Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR (NWG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NatWest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM), Central items & other and Ulster Bank RoI. Its Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers. Private Banking segment serves United Kingdom-connected high net worth individuals and their business interests. Its Commercial Banking segment serves start-up, small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial, corporate and institutional customers. The RBSI segment serves retail, commercial, and corporate customers in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Gibraltar, and financial institution clients in those same locations. The NWM segment helps corporate and institutional customers manage their financial risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

