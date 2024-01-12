Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ABACUS LIFE INC (ABL) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abacus Life, Inc. is a vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. The Company operates in three segments: Portfolio Servicing, Active Management, and Originations. Its Portfolio Servicing segment provides policy services to customers on a contract basis. Its Active Management segment buys, sells and trades policies and maintenances policies through to death benefit. The Originations segment originates life insurance policy settlements between investors or buyers, who is often the original policy owner. The policies are purchased from owners or other providers through advisors, brokers or directly through the owner. It originates policies through three primary origination channels (Agents/Financial Advisors, Direct-to-Consumers, Life Settlement Brokers) and Third-Party Intermediaries, screens them for eligibility by verifying that the policy is in force, obtaining consents and disclosures, and submitting cases for life expectancy estimates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABACUS LIFE INC

ABL Guru Analysis

ABL Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.