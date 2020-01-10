Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/10/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KURA SUSHI USA INC (KRUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Its nigiri includes dashi olive salmon, red snapper with yuzu pepper, soy sake marinated salmon, umami oil seared beef, seared scallop Japanese mayo, squid, conch, tuna, shrimp, toro, yellowtail and salmon. Its rolls include spicy garlic popcorn shrimp roll, tekka maki, spicy tuna roll, kura roll, rainbow roll, volcano roll, spicy popcorn shrimp roll, tempura Philadelphia roll, caterpillar roll, shrimp avocado roll, golden crunchy roll, baked eel avocado roll, kappa maki and salmon skin roll. The Company's hand rolls include negitoro hand roll, cucumber hand roll, real crab California hand roll, crunchy hand roll, spicy scallop hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll, spider hand roll and spicy salmon hand roll. The Company operates in approximately 21 restaurants in four states, including California, Texas, Georgia and Illinois.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION (WLFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment. The Spare Parts Sales segment involves the purchase and resale of after-market engine and airframe parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components, and leasing of engines destined for disassembly and sale of parts. Its lease portfolio consists of approximately 200 engines and related equipment, 10 aircrafts and five spare engine parts packages. The Company's business activities also include equipment leasing and spare parts sales.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits, and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The primary markets of the Company are South, Central and Southeast Texas, an area bordered on the east by the Galveston area, to the northwest by Round Rock, to the southwest by Del Rio and to the southeast by Brownsville, as well as the State of Oklahoma. Its banking subsidiaries facilitate international trade along the United States' border with Mexico and elsewhere. The Bank's subsidiaries primarily focus on providing commercial banking services to small and medium sized businesses located in their trade areas. The Company's bank subsidiaries include International Bank of Commerce (IBC); Commerce Bank, and International Bank of Commerce, Zapata.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 588.33% vs. 229.42% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

