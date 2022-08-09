Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD (ADR) (ASX) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the general investment business. The Company provides customers with three types of services. Integrated Circuit (IC) services consists of packaging services, including packaging and module design, IC packaging, and multi-chip packaging; testing services, including previous testing, wafer pin testing and finished product testing, as well as materials, including substrate design and manufacturing. Electronic manufacturing service business are involved in the development and design of communication, consumer electronics, computers, storage, industrial, automotive electronics and other types of electronic products, the material procurement business, logistics, maintenance and other after-sales services. Other services include real estate development, construction, home sales property management and shopping mall rental business. The Company distributes its products to the United States, Taiwan, Europe, Asia and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD (ADR)

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP (LBRDA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiaries GCI Holdings, LLC (GCI Holdings). The Company's segments include GCI Holdings and Charter. GCI Holdings provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. Charter is a provider of cable services in the United States, offering a variety of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based Internet services, video services, and mobile and voice services. Its GCI Holdings owns and operates a statewide wireless network providing voice and data services to Alaskans. Its statewide wireless network provides fifth generation (5G) data service, 4G long term evolution voice and data service, evolution data only (EVDO), 3G UMTS/HSPA+, 2G CDMA and GSM/EDGE service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP

