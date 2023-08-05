News & Insights

Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/5/2023

August 05, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION (OLED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 54% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company's additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO:PASS
REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH:PASS
SALES GROWTH RATE:PASS
CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS:PASS
QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO:PASS
POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER:PASS
EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS:FAIL
EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS:PASS
EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE:PASS
EARNINGS PERSISTENCE:FAIL
LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:PASS
INSIDER TRANSACTIONS:PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

EVEREST GROUP LTD (EG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 82% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everest Group, Ltd., formerly Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. Its segments include Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance operation writes worldwide property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. Its products include a range of property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverage, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability (E&O), directors' and officers' liability (D&O), medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health (A&H) and workers' compensation. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus line brokers and general agents within the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO:PASS
REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH:FAIL
SALES GROWTH RATE:PASS
CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS:PASS
QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO:PASS
POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER:PASS
EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS:PASS
EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS:PASS
EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE:PASS
EARNINGS PERSISTENCE:FAIL
LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH:PASS
INSIDER TRANSACTIONS:PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVEREST GROUP LTD

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

