Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. It is an international home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from design through delivery. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. It provides complimentary interior design service to clients and sell a wide range of home furnishings through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. The wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of broad range of home furnishings and accents. It operates approximately 141 retail design centers with 136 located in the United States and five in Canada. The Company owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a landowner in the state of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas, with most of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company's segments include Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment encompasses the business of managing approximately, surface acres of land and its oil and gas royalty interests in West Texas. The revenue streams of this segment consist primarily of oil and gas royalties, revenues from easements and commercial leases, and land and material sales. The Water Services and Operations segment encompasses the business of providing full-service water offerings to operators in the Permian Basin through Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC (TPWR). These full-service water offerings include, water sourcing, produced water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics and well testing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

