Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES INC (FMBH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 62% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. It provides a full suite of financial services, including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin. It is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. It offers insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary, First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. It offers trust, farm services, investment services, and retirement planning through its subsidiary, First Mid Wealth Management Company. The Company also owns a captive insurance company, First Mid Captive, Inc. Through First Mid Bank, the Company owns an investment subsidiary, First Mid Investments, Inc. In addition, it owns five statutory business trusts, First Mid-Illinois Statutory Trust II, Clover Leaf Statutory Trust I, FBTC Statutory Trust I, Blackhawk Statutory Trust I, and Blackhawk Statutory Trust II.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST HAWAIIAN INC (FHB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its principal subsidiary is First Hawaiian Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services and wealth management and trust services. Its segments include Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Other. Its Retail Banking segment includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers and small businesses. Its Retail Banking segment also includes its wealth management services. Its Commercial Banking segment includes its corporate banking-related products, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, secured and unsecured lines of credit, automobile loans and auto dealer financing, business deposit products and credit cards. Its Treasury and Other segment include its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC (PB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It offers certificates of deposit, interest checking accounts, money market accounts and savings accounts. It also offers agricultural loans, home equity loans, debit and credit cards, digital banking solutions, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage services, mortgage services, and treasury management. It operates around 283 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, six in the Central Oklahoma area, and eight in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

