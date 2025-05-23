Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/23/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

X FINANCIAL (ADR) (XYF) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: X FINANCIAL is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of technology-driven personal finance services. The CompanyGs products primarily include Xiaoying Card Loan and Xiaoying Preferred Loan. The Company is also engaged in the provision of investment opportunities to investors through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. The CompanyGs WinSAFE risk control system builds risk profiles of its prospective borrowers upon data from credit information providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT INC (ISSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 62% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. specializes in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. The Company's global product reach and customer base span commercial, business and aviation and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. Its product portfolio consists of five categories: integrated flight deck systems COCKPIT/IP, navigation systems, communication systems, sensors and control systems, and advanced flight actuators. Its integrated flight deck systems COCKPIT/IP category includes crew alerting and engine displays, integrated standby instruments and mission displays. Its navigation systems category includes flight management systems, navigation radios and transponders. Its communication systems category includes communication radios, audio panels and radio management units. Its sensors and control systems category includes air data computers and magnetometers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

