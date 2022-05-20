Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PARTNERS BANCORP (PTRS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 74% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company owns The Bank of Delmarva (Delmarva) and Virginia Partners Bank (Partners). The two banks together constitute Affiliate Banks. The Company provides various services to the Affiliate Banks which include management assistance, internal auditing services, compliance management, financial reporting and training, and vendor management support. Delmarva provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and professionals in Southern New Jersey and the eastern shore regions of Maryland and Delaware. Partners engages in the general banking business and provides financial services to the communities in and around the Greater Fredericksburg, Virginia area and Anne Arundel County and the three counties of Southern Maryland. Each Affiliate Bank is a full-service community bank, and offers a range of deposit products, loan services, and other services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARTNERS BANCORP

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 54% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company operates through six operating segments, the UGG brand segment offers footwear, apparel, and accessories with expanded product offerings. HOKA Brand segment provides footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight. Teva Brand segment is a multi-category modern outdoor lifestyle brand offering a range of casual, and trail lifestyle products. Sanuk Brand segment is a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. Other Brands segment consist of the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consist of retail stores and e-commerce websites which, in an omni-channel marketplace, are intertwined.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

