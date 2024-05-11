Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP INC (HASI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a climate positive investment firm that partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in a variety of asset classes across its three primary climate solutions markets: Behind the Meter; Grid-Connected; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature. Behind the Meter includes residential solar and storage, community solar and commercial and industrial solar, and energy efficiency. Grid-Connected includes utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and battery energy storage systems. Fuels, Transport, and Nature include renewable natural gas, fleet decarbonization, and ecological restoration. Its investments take various forms, including equity, joint ventures, commercial and government receivables or securities, and other financing transactions. It funds its investments in climate solutions using a range of financing sources, including corporate unsecured bonds, convertible bonds, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC (HLI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. It provides its financial professionals with an integrated platform that enables them to deliver meaningful and differentiated advice to its clients. The Company's segments include Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). CF provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties in interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges. FVA primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company has built a global financial stack for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to access global demand and supply, pay and get paid, and manage their cross border and other needs from a single platform. Its financial stack provides a full suite of cross-border accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) capabilities and includes services, such as working capital and the provision of data-driven insights. The Payoneer financial stack consists of a secure, regulated payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their comprehensive AR and AP needs. The Company leverages nearly 100 banking and payment service providers globally to support transactions in over 7,000 trade corridors and enable same-day and real-time settlement in over 150 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

