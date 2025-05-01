Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP (ASB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 54% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through Associated Bank and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides an array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses through 188 banking branches, serving more than 100 communities, primarily within its three-state branch footprint. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves a wide range of customers, including larger businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions by providing lending and deposit solutions as well as the support to deliver, fund, and manage such banking solutions. The Community, Consumer and Business segment serves individuals and businesses by providing lending and deposit solutions and a variety of investment, fiduciary, and retirement planning products and services. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes key shared operational functions and also includes residual revenue and expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

SHORE BANCSHARES INC (SHBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts business primarily through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Shore United Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the Title Company). The Bank provides consumer and commercial banking products and services and secondary mortgage lending, trust, wealth management and financial planning services. The Bank is a national banking association chartered, which operates over 40 full-service branches, 39 automatic teller machines (ATM), three interactive teller machines, and 10 loan production offices. The Bank provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Annes County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, St Marys County, and others. The Title Company engages in title work related to real estate transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHORE BANCSHARES INC

Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career.

