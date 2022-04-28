Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FIRST FINANCIAL CORP (THFF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 62% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a variety of financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services through its subsidiaries, which include First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank); The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); First Chanticleer Corporation; and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which hold and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans, and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits and other time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings include expedited transportation, which is provided through a network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 251 service center locations, of which the Company owns 227 and leases 24. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its system offers its customers access to information such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases, and account activity. These centralized systems and its customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

