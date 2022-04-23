Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Greene County (the Bank), a community-based bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank through its affiliation with Fenimore Asset Management and Infinex Corporation, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The Bank also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd. The bank transfers beneficial ownership of certain mortgages and notes to Greene Property Holdings, Ltd. The Company's pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., provides additional insurance coverage for the Company's business operations. The Bank operates 17 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley and Capital District Region of New York State.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

SAFEHOLD INC (SAFE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Safehold Inc. is engaged in acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. The Company has a portfolio of properties diversified by property type and region. The Company's portfolio is comprised of ground leases and one master lease (relating to five hotel assets that it refers to as its Park Hotels Portfolio) that provide for contractual periodic rent escalations. Its property portfolio includes 425 Park Avenue, 135 West 50th Street, 195 Broadway, Park Hotels Portfolio, Alohilani, 685 Third Avenue, 1111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Columbia Center, 1551 Wewatta, and 200 Elm Street & 695 Main Street. The Company's primary investment objective is to construct a diversified portfolio of ground leases, acquire existing ground leases, and acquire a commercial real estate property to create a ground lease. Its modern ground lease works with all property types, including multifamily, office, hospitality, and industrial. It also provides capital solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SAFEHOLD INC

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

