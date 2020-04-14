Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes. The Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. The Company offers an assortment of wings, sandwiches, pizzas and burgers, including its bacon grind patty. In addition, the Company also offers its guests a selection of chicken, beef, fish and seafood. Other menu items include specialty appetizers, such as the Cactus Blossom and Rattlesnake Bites. As of December 27, 2016, the Company had 23 franchisees that operated 86 Texas Roadhouse restaurants in 23 states and six foreign countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. (QCRH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. It is also engaged in direct financing lease contracts through m2 Lease Funds, LLC (m2), a subsidiary of QCBT. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals and government agencies. It offers a range of loans, including one-to four-family residential loans and multi-family loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company's principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans. The Company provides banking services within its targeted markets in California to businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses, professionals, real estate investors and non-profit organizations. Additionally, it provides certain banking services nationwide. It also provides customized cash management, electronic banking services and credit facilities to Home Owners Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies nationwide. It provides the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) loans nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

BANCORPSOUTH BANK (BXS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company's segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other. Its Community Banking segment provides a range of deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. Its Insurance Agencies segment serves as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health and employee benefits products and services. Its General Corporate and Other segment includes mortgage banking, trust services, credit card activities, investment services and other activities not allocated to the Community Banking or Insurance Agencies segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PAYSIGN INC (PAYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysign, Inc., formerly 3PEA International, Inc., is a payment solutions company providing prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It focuses on the evaluation of payment terminal software and hardware technology. It markets prepaid debit card solutions under its PaySign brand. It is engaged in the development of a secure payment gateway and hardware device, which utilizes encryption technology and secure key exchange to facilitate personal identification number (PIN) debit transactions over the Internet. Its products and services include The PaySign Brand; Incentive Rewards; Source Plasma Donor Payments; Pharmaceutical Market, which includes PaySign Co-Pay Assistance, and Buy and Bill, and other products, such as Survey Instant Rewards. Through its platform, it provides various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting and customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

MERIDIAN BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (EBSB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a stock savings bank. The Bank conducted its business from 31 locations, one mobile branch and three loan centers in the greater Boston metropolitan area as of December 31, 2016. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its market, which consists of Suffolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate loans, which it holds for investment. The Bank's lending business also involves the purchase and sale of loan participation interests. The Bank also offers non-deposit financial products through a third-party network arrangement. It offers customers a range of non-deposit financial products, including mutual funds, annuities, stocks and bonds, which are offered and cleared by a third-party broker-dealer. It also offers customers long-term care insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Martin Zweig has returned 282.59% vs. 177.80% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.