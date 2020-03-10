Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (IOWA) (MOFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. that operates through three agencies located in central and east-central Iowa. As of May 1, 2019, the Bank operated a total of 62 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Florida. It provides full service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located and also offers trust and investment management services. The Bank offers deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The Bank offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP (HRZN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries (collectively Target Industries). It is focused on making secured debt investments (Venture Loans) to venture capital backed companies in its Target Industries. As of December 31, 2016, its debt investment portfolio consisted of 44 debt investments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in 78 portfolio companies, equity positions in five portfolio companies and success fee arrangements in 11 portfolio companies.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Martin Zweig has returned 311.60% vs. 176.29% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

