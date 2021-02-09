Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC (LEVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 82% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Level One Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Level One Bank. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of loan products to residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. The Bank operates over 17 offices, including 11 full-service banking centers in Metro Detroit, one banking center in Grand Rapids, one banking center in Jackson, three banking centers in Ann Arbor and one mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor. The Bank provides a wide range of business and consumer financial services in southeastern Michigan and west Michigan. Its primary deposit products are checking, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for LEVL

Full Factor Report for LEVL

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. (NRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska. The Home Mortgage Lending segment's principal business focus is the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one- to four-family residential properties. Its loan products include short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans. Its commercial loan portfolio includes both secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion. It provides construction lending for commercial real estate projects. It offers personal loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other larger consumer purchases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NRIM

Full Factor Report for NRIM

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.