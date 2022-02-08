Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ENTEGRIS INC (ENTG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entegris, Inc. is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates through three business segments, Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Microcontamination Control, and Advanced Materials Handling. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PENTAIR PLC (PNR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pentair plc is a provider of water solution to homes, business and industry around the world. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies. Its Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, and commercial and residential water treatment products and systems. Its pool equipment and accessories include pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment and pool accessories. Its water treatment products and systems include pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products. Its Industrial & Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells fluid treatment and pump products, and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps and water supply pumps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (AMG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global partner to independent active investment management firms. The Company is focused on investing in a diverse array of partner-owned investment firms, which the Company call it as Affiliates. It is also focused on investing in independent investment firms around the world managing active, return-oriented strategies, including traditional, alternative, and wealth management firms. The Company provide investment management expertise to retail investors through advisory and sub-advisory services to active, return-oriented mutual funds, Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities (UCITS), collective investment trusts, and other retail products. It also provides investment management and customized investment counseling and fiduciary services to high-net-worth individuals, families, charitable foundations, and individually managed accounts directly and through intermediaries, including brokerage firms or other sponsors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding operations is engaged in construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes as well as purchase, development and sale of residential land to third parties. The Company's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services, as well as property and casualty insurance. Its Multifamily segment is engaged in developing, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. The Lennar Other segment is principally engaged in fund investments, which invests in technology initiatives that includes Opendoor, States Title and Notarize.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

