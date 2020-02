Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company's model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. Its solutions platform consists of multi-Franchise and customized solutions strategies that are primarily rules-based. It offers its solutions platform through a variety of vehicles, including separate accounts, mutual funds and VictoryShares, which is its exchange-traded funds (ETF) brand. Its franchises include Expedition Investment Partners, INCORE Capital Management, Integrity Asset Management, Sophus Capital, Sycamore Capital, Trivalent Investments, Park Avenue, SailingStone and KPB Investment Advisors. The Company's franchises and solutions platform, as of September 30, 2017, offered 70 investment strategies with its focus asset classes, consisting of United States small- and mid-cap equities, global/non-United States equities and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP (FAF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The title insurance and services segment also provides products, services and solutions involving the use of property related data, including data derived from its database, which are designed to manage risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions. The specialty insurance segment issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism and other types of property damage.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Martin Zweig has returned 426.81% vs. 239.40% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

