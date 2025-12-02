Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is a global, advisory-focused investment bank. The Company provides independent advice coupled with client service. The Company advises clients on transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and divestitures. Additionally, it advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; complex investor matters; environmental, social and governance (ESG) transition solutions; and other critical strategic, governance and shareholder matters. Its restructuring and special situations business provides advisory in financial restructuring and reorganization, liability management, distressed M&A, and Chapter 11 matters. The Company's global alternative asset advisory and fundraising business provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a diverse range of investment strategies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR), including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. The Companys PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Companys principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Its segments include Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Corporate Other. The Consumer Banking comprises residential mortgages and automobile loans, and to a lesser extent, secured personal lines of credit, home equity loans and other consumer loans. Consumer Banking also includes the wealth management and insurance services division, comprised of asset management advisory, brokerage, trust, personal and title insurance, tax credit advisory services, and international and domestic private banking businesses. The Commercial Banking comprises floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans and construction loans, and adjustable and fixed-rate owner-occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

X FINANCIAL (ADR) (XYF) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: X FINANCIAL is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of technology-driven personal finance services. The Companys products primarily include Xiaoying Card Loan and Xiaoying Preferred Loan. The Company is also engaged in the provision of investment opportunities to investors through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. The Companys WinSAFE risk control system builds risk profiles of its prospective borrowers upon data from credit information providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GLACIER BANCORP INC (GBCI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses from various locations in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (Bank). The Bank offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking; business banking; real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The Bank serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. Its bank divisions include Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (Mount Pleasant, Texas), Altabank (American Fork, Utah), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, Montana), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, Colorado), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, Idaho), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, Colorado), and First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, Montana), among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

