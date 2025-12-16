Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (HIFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) provides business banking solutions. The Companys team of relationship managers serve a diverse group of customers, including property managers, startups, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, government organizations and professional service organizations. It offers personalized service and robust digital tools. Its team of personal bankers provides customized solutions for its customers. It offers a tailored suite of cash management services designed for its nonprofit customers. The Companys personal banking services include personal checking, deposit rates, mobile and online banking and residential mortgages. The Companys business banking services include business checking, commercial real estate lending, cash management, nonprofit banking, government banking, property management banking and startup banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BANK OF HAWAII CORP (BOH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It is also engaged in securities brokerage, investment advisory services and providing credit insurance. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services. The Commercial Banking segment offers products, including corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing and deposit products. The Treasury consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management and a foreign currency exchange business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

XP INC (XP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XP Inc. is a Cayman Islands-based holding company. The Company owns technological platforms for investments, financial services and education, in addition to media and content platforms, including brands, such as XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, XPeed and IM+. It distributes a range of financial products and services, such as financial education and digital content platform, financial advisory services and open financial product platform. Xpeed is a financial education platform in Brazil, which offers courses, MBAs and learning tools, as well as a range of digital content. It advises and supports its customers in a range of activities related to the financial universe, such as advisory services for institutional clients, private banking for high income clients, international financial services, structuring and issuance of financial products for corporate clients and issuers. It offers an open financial product platform to its clients, encompassing both proprietary and partnership products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Companys primary business is to serve as the holding company for Southern First Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC), and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public. The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. These services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending services; automated teller machine (ATM) processing, and mortgage banking services. In addition to deposit and loan services, it offers other bank services such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment and mobile banking services. The Bank has approximately eight retail offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MUNCY COLUMBIA FINANCIAL CORP (CCFN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 46% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered, nonmember bank, whose deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance Fund of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank serves the needs of individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank providing a range of services and products, including time and demand deposit accounts, consumer, commercial and mortgage loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in its Northcentral Pennsylvania market area. The Bank also operates a full-service trust department and offers brokerage services through a third-party networking agreement. The Bank has 22 branch banking offices, which are located in the Pennsylvania counties of Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

