Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/14/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is a provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a range of customers, including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. The Company's business is conducted through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. Exchanges segment consists of regulated marketplaces for the listing, trading and clearing of an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange and equities as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Fixed Income and Data Services segment includes its fixed income data and analytics offerings, fixed income execution, CDS clearing and other multi-asset class data and network services. Mortgage Technology segment includes MERS, Simplifile, and Ellie Mae mortgage services businesses, which provides mortgage technology solutions for the United States residential mortgage market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

IES HOLDINGS INC (IESC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IES Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services. The Company's segments include Communications, Residential, Infrastructure Solutions, and Commercial & Industrial. Communications segment provider of technology infrastructure services, including the design, build, and maintenance of the communications infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers. Residential is a provider of electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. Infrastructure Solutions provider of electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products. Commercial & Industrial is a provider of electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IES HOLDINGS INC

