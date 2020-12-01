Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/1/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company's segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company's branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts. The Company's subsidiary includes UMB Fund Services, Inc. (UMBFS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for UMBF

Full Factor Report for UMBF

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP (FHN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 82% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company's regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets. The regional banking segment provides investments and financial planning. The Company's fixed income segment consists of fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients in the United States and abroad. The Company's corporate segment consists of funds management, tax credit investment activities and gains on the extinguishment of debt, among others. The non-strategic segment offers wind-down national consumer lending activities and mortgage banking elements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for FHN

Full Factor Report for FHN

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.