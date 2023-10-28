Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC (BFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, b1BANK (the Bank). The Bank is a Louisiana state banking association and community-based financial institution that offers a range of banking products and services. It operates throughout the state of Louisiana, in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and Houston, from a network of banking centers and loan production offices. It offers checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage loans, real estate loans, and other installment and term loans. In addition, it offers its customers wealth management products, drive-through banking facilities, ATMs, night depository, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, and lock box services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial Inc. is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Axos Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer and commercial banking products through its digital online and mobile banking platforms, distribution channels and affinity partners. The Company's segments include Banking Business and Securities Business. Banking Business segment has a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, it focuses on providing deposit products nationwide to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial & industrial and commercial real estate lending to clients. Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor custody business, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ERIE INDEMNITY CO (ERIE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Company's primary function is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for its insurance subsidiaries (administrative services). Agent compensation includes scheduled commissions to agents based upon premiums written as well as additional commissions and bonuses to agents. Its sales related services include agent compensation and certain sales and advertising support services. Its underwriting services include underwriting and policy processing. The remaining services provided by the Company includes customer service and administrative support.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

