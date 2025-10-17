Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HOME BANCSHARES INC (HOMB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The Company originates loans primarily secured by single and multi-family real estate, residential construction and commercial buildings. In addition, it provides loans to small and medium-sized commercial businesses, as well as to consumers for a variety of purposes. It offers a wide range of deposit services, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The Company offers a range of products and services, including 24-hour Internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, United States savings bonds and automatic account transfers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOME BANCSHARES INC

HOMB Guru Analysis

HOMB Fundamental Analysis

GLACIER BANCORP INC (GBCI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses from various locations in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (Bank). The Bank offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking; business banking; real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The Bank serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. Its bank divisions include Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (Mount Pleasant, Texas), Altabank (American Fork, Utah), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, Montana), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, Colorado), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, Idaho), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, Colorado), and First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, Montana), among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GLACIER BANCORP INC

GBCI Guru Analysis

GBCI Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.