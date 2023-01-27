Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP (FLIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 82% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First of Long Island Corporation is a one bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). The Bank's loan portfolio is primarily comprised of loans to borrowers on long Island and in the boroughs of New York City, and its real estate loans are secured by properties located in those areas. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including commercial and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines/loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans and commercial and standby letters of credit. Its commercial and industrial loans include short-term business loans and lines of credit; revolving credit facilities, term and installment loans; loans secured by marketable securities, deposit accounts or general business assets, and small business credit scored.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MID PENN BANCORP INC (MPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 82% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business consists of attracting deposits and loans from the Bank's network of community banking offices. The Bank is engaged in full-service commercial banking and trust business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development and local government loans and various types of time and demand deposits. In addition, the Bank provides a full range of trust and retail investment services. The Bank also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank has approximately 60 full-service retail banking locations in Pennsylvania counties.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

