Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE (FCNCA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 74% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE

Full Guru Analysis for FCNCA

Full Factor Report for FCNCA

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. (GABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: German American Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates approximately 74 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and six counties in Kentucky. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other. The core banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in its local markets. The core banking segment also involves the sale of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The trust and investment advisory services segment involves providing trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services to customers. The insurance segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, in its banking subsidiary's local markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC.

Full Guru Analysis for GABC

Full Factor Report for GABC

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. (FCAP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 62% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Capital, Inc. (First Capital) is the savings and loan holding company of First Harrison Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank, which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers through a network of over 17 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank offers real estate mortgage loans. Its loan portfolio includes residential loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. Its consumer loan portfolio consists of home equity and second mortgage loans, and automobile and truck loans. It originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market, and also sells non-deposit investment products through a financial services division. FHB Risk Mitigation Services, Inc. is the subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company, the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, and reinsurance to over eight other third party insurance companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for FCAP

Full Factor Report for FCAP

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 69% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREFERRED BANK

Full Guru Analysis for PFBC

Full Factor Report for PFBC

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC (BFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 89% to 97% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company of b1BANK, a Louisiana state banking association and community-based financial institution that offers banking products and services. The Bank offers savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage loans, real estate loans, and other installment and term loans. It also provides wealth management products, drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house (ACH) services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, and lock box services. Its wealth management services include financial planning, retirement services, and trust and investment management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC

Full Guru Analysis for BFST

Full Factor Report for BFST

IAA INC (IAA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAA, Inc. is a provider of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. The Company facilitates the sale of total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies and charitable organizations. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles they need to fulfill their vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory or scrap demand. Its services include CSAToday, IAA Market Value, Mobile Vehicle Assignment, BidFast, Catastrophe (CAT) Services, Multi-Channel Auction Model, i-Bid LIVE, IAA Buy Now and IAA Screen Sale. The Company operates as Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA) in the United States, Impact Auto Auctions Ltd in Canada and HBC Vehicle Services Limited (HBC) in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IAA INC

Full Guru Analysis for IAA

Full Factor Report for IAA

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.