Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR) (GRVY) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gravity Co., Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company's segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. It offers over five online games, such as Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica (Dragon Saga) and R.O.S.E. Online, which are action adventure massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). It develops mobile games, including Ragnarok Online-Uprising: Valkyrie, Ragnarok Online Mobile Story and Ragnarok Violet, and also publishes mobile games licensed from third parties. It provides games for game consoles and handheld game consoles, such as Nintendo DS, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation series.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CARGURUS INC (CARG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarGurus, Inc. is a multi-national, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that offers both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace enables consumers to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and enables dealerships to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. It provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers. Its segments are United States and International. In the United States, it also operates the Autolist online marketplace, which provides consumers an online automotive marketplace through mobile applications on iOS and Android phones, as well as a Website. In addition to the United States, the Company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, it operates the PistonHeads online marketplace.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CANGO INC - ADR (CANG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform, which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation and after-market services facilitation. It offers integrated solutions that support the life cycle of automotive financing transactions, including credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing and delinquent asset management services. It provides additional services, including car sourcing and logistics and warehousing support for dealers and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. The Company's also facilitates after-market services to car buyers, which is comprised of facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The products offered through its platform are personal accident insurances and automotive insurances.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

FINVOLUTION GROUP - ADR (FINV) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FinVolution Group, formerly PPDAI GROUP INC, is a China-based company mainly engaged in operating an online consumer finance platform. The Company's products and services include loan services offered to borrowers, investment services offered to individual investors and institutional funding partners. The loan services offered to borrowers include standard loan products, consumption loan products and other loan products. The investment services offered to individual investors include self-discretionary investing tools, automated investing tools, investment programs and a secondary loan market. The Company also introduces borrowers to institutional funding partners and provides preliminary credit assessment services as well as other services.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD - ADR (MNSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MINISO Group Holding Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in the retail and wholesale business of lifestyle and pop toy products. The Company's brands include MINISO and TOP TOY. MINISO products include home decor, small electronics, textile, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts. TOP TOY brand products include blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys. The Company mainly operates its businesses in China, other countries in Asia, America, Europe and other aeras.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP (CLOV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a healthcare technology company. The Company's segments include Medicare Advantage (MA) and Direct Contracting (DC). The MA segment is an insurance business model that focuses on leveraging the Clover Assistant at the point of care. The Company's DC segment is similar to the cost management and care coordination model accounted for as a performance guarantee, where Clover is responsible for coordinating care, managing costs, and providing support to providers and their direct contracting entity (DCE) beneficiaries through the use of Clover Assistant. It offers a software platform called the Clover Assistant, which provides America's seniors with Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans that are the obvious choice for Medicare-eligible consumers. The Clover Assistant is a technology platform that engages providers and delivers data-driven and personalized care. It operates its MA plans in over nine states.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

IAC INC (IAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAC Inc., formerly IAC/Interactivecorp., is a media and Internet company. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital business, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos and images. Its print business published approximately 30 magazines, as well as more than 350 special interest publications. Its brands include PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Investopedia and others. Its Angi Inc. segment includes the North American (United States and Canada) and European businesses and operations of Angi Inc. Its North American businesses and operations include Angi Ads, Angi Leads and Angi Services. Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group and its Desktop business. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Bluecrew, Vivian Health, IAC Films and Newco.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV - ADR (JTKWY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, formerly Takeaway.com NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online food delivery marketplace. The Company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants, and allows users to order food from nearby restaurants and have the food delivered to their homes. The Company transmits the order placed by customers and forwards it to restaurants, which prepare and deliver the meal. It is present in Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and Vietnam, and operates the Websites Lieferando.de, Lieferservice.at, Lieferservice.ch, Pizza.be, Pizza.lu, Pizza.pl, Pyszne.pl, BGmenu.com, Oliviera.ro, Takeaway.com, Thuisbezorgd.nl and Vietnammm.com, among others. The platforms feature various kinds of restaurants.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer, and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company's portfolio of products focuses on high-volume applications, including personal computers, flat-panel televisions, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, and power supplies for television, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. It also offers power semiconductors, including a range portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. The Company sells its products primarily to distributors in the Asia Pacific region, who in turn sell these products to end customers. Its products are applicable in desktop and tablet personal computers, flat panel displays, and televisions.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap value stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, Medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Audio and Precision Devices (PD). Its Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of things (IoT) markets. Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of capacitor products and mmWave radio frequency (RF) solutions for technically demanding applications. The Company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their contract manufacturers and suppliers, and through distributors worldwide. It has sales, support, and engineering facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ADR (MIXT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MiX Telematics Limited is a provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as software-as-a-service. Its segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, and Central Services Organization (CSO). Its business products include GPS Tracking, App Based Tracking, MiX Fleet Manager Premium, MiX Fleet Manager Essential, and AI Dashcams. Its GPS Tracking recover stolen vehicles or other assets, identify misuse of company property, and more. Its MyMiX Tracking leverages cellphone technology to enable real-time tracking of drivers. MiX Fleet Manager Premium is a data-driven solution, comprising of an on-board computer, which collects and transmits vehicle and driver data. MiX Fleet Manager Essential is a fleet management solution for monitoring drivers and vehicles. Its Matrix brand offers a range of packages specifically designed to suit individual safety, security and personal vehicle tracking needs. Its Beame brand ensures stolen vehicle recovery.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

