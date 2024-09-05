Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/5/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (IMPUY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company's segments include Mining, Impala Refining Services, and all other segments. The Company has around seven mining operations and Impala Refining Services, a toll-refining business. The Company's mining operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, the two PGM-bearing ore bodies in the world and the Canadian Shield. Its mining operations include Impala Rustenburg, Impala Bafokeng, Marula, Two Rivers, Zimplats, Mimosa and Impala Canada. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. The metals it produces are the key to making many essential industrial, medical, and electronic items and they contribute to a cleaner and greener world. It also markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States and Europe. Its subsidiary is Impala Platinum Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded food products. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the Company's MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food and nutritional products for foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. Its products include Hormel Black Label bacon, Columbus charcuterie, Hormel chili, Hormel pepperoni, Applegate breaded chicken, Herdez products, Hormel Square Table entrees, Cafe H sliced meats, Austin Blues sliced meats and Mary Kitchen hash.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

