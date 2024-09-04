Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of 2D and 3D wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is a fashion retailer for millennial and generation Z consumers. The Company is an online retailer and fashion brand. Through its Websites and mobile applications, it delivers a customer experience with a curated merchandise offering. The Company sells merchandise through two complementary segments: REVOLVE and FWRD. REVOLVE segment offers an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, beauty, accessories and home products from emerging, established and owned brands. FWRD segment offers an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. Its platform connects a community of consumers, global fashion influencers, and emerging, established, and owned brands. Its brands include Lovers and Friends, GRLFRND, NBD, Camila Coelho, Alexandre Vauthier, and House of Harlow 1960. Its customers can engage with the Company in approximately 12 languages and pay in over 50 currencies using one of 20 payment methods, including third-party alternatives.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd., and its subsidiaries designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores. Its Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessory, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC (BH.A) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's restaurant operations are conducted through two subsidiaries: Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western Sizzlin) for a combined 492 units. Its insurance activities are conducted through two insurance entities, First Guard Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, 1st Guard Corporation (First Guard), and Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, Southern Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. (Southern Pioneer). Its insurance businesses provide insurance of property and casualty. The Company's oil and gas operations are conducted through two entities, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (Abraxas Petroleum) and Southern Oil Company (Southern Oil). Abraxas Petroleum operates oil and natural gas wells.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

