Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ALLBIRDS INC (BIRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allbirds, Inc. is a lifestyle brand, which uses naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. The Company's products include men's shoes, women's shoes, men's apparel, women's apparel and socks. It offers various categories of shoes, including everyday sneakers, running shoes, flats, slip-ons, water-repellent shoes, water-repellent sneakers, hiking shoes, high-tops and slippers. It provides various categories of men's apparel, including activewear, sweatshirts and sweatpants, tees and tops, bottoms, underwear, and socks. It offers various categories of women's apparel, including activewear, sweatshirts and sweatpants, tees and tops, bottoms, leggings, underwear, and socks. It also offers accessories, including hats, face masks, lace kits and insoles. It serves customers across 35 countries through its e-commerce platform and the Company's retail stores globally, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLBIRDS INC

Full Guru Analysis for BIRD

Full Factor Report for BIRD

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru. The Company enrolled more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. The institutions are under Laureate International Universities network. The Company offers its educational services through two segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. The Company also owns Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

Full Guru Analysis for LAUR

Full Factor Report for LAUR

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies. The Company's segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). The CCG segment is focused on long-term operating system, system architecture, hardware, and application integration that enable PC experiences. The DCG segment develops workload-optimized platforms for compute, storage, and network functions. The IOTG segment develops high-performance compute platforms that solve the technology needs for business use cases that scale across vertical industries and embedded markets. The Mobileye segment provides driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The NSG segment provides memory and storage products based on Intel 3D NAND technology. The PSG segment offers programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs, structured ASICs, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTEL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for INTC

Full Factor Report for INTC

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FARO) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FARO Technologies, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software-driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D metrology, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and public safety analytics markets. Its 3D products consist of FaroArm Portfolio, which includes Quantum Max FaroArm Series and Quantum Max ScanArm; FARO Laser Tracker, which includes Laser Tracker Vantage and 6DoF FARO Vantage Laser Tracker; FARO Laser Projector, and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio, which includes Focus, Freestyle 2 and ScanPlan. Its FARO Software includes CAM2, BuildIT Construction, BuildIT Metrology, BuildIT Projector, FARO SCENE, FARO Zone, FARO As-Built, Webshare and Holobuilder. Its products are used in various end markets, such as automotive, aerospace, metal and machine fabrication, architecture, engineering, construction and public safety.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for FARO

Full Factor Report for FARO

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.