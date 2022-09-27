Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION (LPX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a provider of building solutions that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners. The Company's segments include Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), and South America. The Siding segment offers a range of products, including LP Siding Solutions (LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries Lap Siding, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions), LP Structural Solutions (LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP TopNotch Sub-Flooring and Oriented Strand Board. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products, including its OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions. The South American segment manufactures and distributes Oriented Strand Board and siding products in South America and certain export markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

NERDWALLET INC (NRDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NerdWallet, Inc. is a personal finance company. The Company offers NerdWallet, a consumer-first platform that empowers consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to make financial decisions at the right time with confidence. The Company provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance through its platform by connecting individuals and SMBs with providers of financial products. The Company's platform delivers a range of financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing and student loans. Its platform uses guidance and machine learning to help consumers with quality and personalized insights. Its consumers have free access to its content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven application, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money. Its NerdWallet is available to consumers in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NERDWALLET INC

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WSHNGTN INC (EXPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides a range of global logistics services. The Company's services include air and ocean freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. The Company's principal services categories include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. It offers a range of custom solutions, including customs brokerage and import services and warehousing and distribution services. Within airfreight service, it typically acts either as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline that carries the shipment. The Company serves a range of industries, including healthcare, aerospace and aviation, manufacturing, oil and energy, automotive and fashion.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WSHNGTN INC

COHU, INC. (COHU) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems and semiconductor automated test equipment used by global semiconductor and electronics manufacturers and semiconductor test subcontractors. The Company operates through Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment. Its products include Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products, Data Analytics, and Spares and Kits. Its Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is used both for wafer level and device package testing. Its Semiconductor test handlers are used in conjunction with semiconductor ATE to automate the testing of packaged semiconductor devices. The Company offers a range of test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, MEMS and thermal sub-systems, along with inspection handlers that perform automated optical inspection of semiconductor devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COHU, INC.

AMMO INC (POWW) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMMO, Inc. is a technology-driven ammunition company. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sports shooting, and self-defense. The Company operates through two segments: Ammunition and Marketplace. The Ammunition segment consists of its manufacturing business. It engages in the design, production, and marketing of ammunition and ammunition component products. The Marketplace segment consists of the GunBroker.com marketplace. GunBroker.com supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. The Company's brands include STREAK VISUAL AMMUNITION, stelTH subsonic ammunition, Ammo, Inc. Signature, and JMC Brass. The STREAK technology features a luminescent dot on the rear of the bullet. When fired, the muzzle flash illuminates this dot, providing the user with a tracer-like glowing bullet path. It is used for law enforcement, military and indoor range use, and low-light shooting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMMO INC

IDEANOMICS INC (IDEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ideanomics Inc. is focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Its business unit consist of WAVE, which is a provider of wireless solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; Solectrac, is engaged in manufacturer and distributor of electric powered tractors; US Hybrid, is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing electric, hybrid, and fuel cell transportation applications; Tree Technologies, is focus on electric scooters and motorbikes; Ideanomics China, which is engaged in selling ride hailing vehicles, electric vans, trucks, and buses, and EV batteries, and Energica, is focused on manufacturer of Electric Motorcycles. Its segment operates with two business units, which include Ideanomics Mobility, is engaged in acceleration of commercial adoption of electric vehicles, and Ideanomics Capital, which focuses on leveraging technology and innovation to improve efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IDEANOMICS INC

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR) (TGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is an Argentina-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of public natural gas transportation services and the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. The Company operates gas pipeline system in Latin America. The trunk gas pipeline system of the Company connects the main gas fields in the south and west of Argentina with gas distributors and industrial gas distributors and industrial customers in those areas and in greater Buenos Aires. In addition, it provides midstream services, which mainly consist of the treatment, separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, gathering and transportation of natural gas in reservoirs, as well as gas pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR)

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

