Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP (FSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets and operates in only one segment, being real estate operations. The Company's investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders. Its real estate operations market involves real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. It owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 14 owned properties. Its properties include 120 Monument Circle, 121 South 8th Street, 801 Marquette Ave, Park Ten, Addison Circle, Eldridge Green, Park Ten Phase II, and Plaza Seven.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LANTRONIX INC (LTRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lantronix Inc. specializes in compute and connectivity Internet of things (IoT) solutions that target industries including smart cities, automotive and enterprise. The Company's products and services help companies to capitalize on the expanding IoT market by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT stack. Its solutions include intelligent substations infrastructure, infotainment systems and video surveillance, supplemented with advanced out-of-band management (OOB) for cloud and edge computing. Its solutions enable ultra-fast ethernet-to-cellular and wi-fi connectivity for machines in the demanding environments. Its product lines include Embedded IoT Modules, IoT Systems Solutions, and Software and Engineering Services. The Company's products include Edge AI, OOB, network infrastructure, industrial IoT, SoMs and dev kits, and connectivity modules. Its SmartLV, powered by the Qualcomm IQ-615 processor, is an AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

