Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and personal computer (PC) enthusiasts. The Companys segments include Gamer and Creator Peripherals and Gaming Components and Systems. The Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment includes its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, which include capture cards, Stream Decks, microphones and audio interfaces, its Facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, sim racing products, and gaming furniture, among others. The Gaming Components and Systems segment includes high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others. Its two proprietary software platforms include iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CORSAIR GAMING INC

CRSR Guru Analysis

CRSR Fundamental Analysis

ARVINAS INC (ARVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company, through its PROteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the bodys natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It is progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, ARV-393 and ARV-102. Vepdegestrant is an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to target and degrade the ER for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. It is co-developing vepdegestrant with Pfizer. ARV-393 is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC designed to degrade BCL6, a transcriptional repressor and a key regulator of normal B-cell maturation and differentiation processes. ARV-102 is in development to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARVINAS INC

ARVN Guru Analysis

ARVN Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.