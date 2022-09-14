Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DMC GLOBAL INC (BOOM) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DMC Global Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company operates a portfolio of differentiated asset-light companies that provide differentiated products and services to segments of the energy, industrial and building products markets. It helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. Its portfolio consists of Arcadi, which is a supplier of architectural building products, which include exterior and interior framing systems, and engineered windows and doors; DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally to perforate oil and gas wells and NobelClad, which produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC (FWRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. is a daytime dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. The Company's menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with its specialties, such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. The Company operates approximately 435 restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, which is a private-equity firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. Its Financial Services segment include primarily mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes. Its Multifamily segment focuses on developing a diversified portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental properties in selected United States markets. Its Lennar Other segment primarily includes strategic investments in technology companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sell a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of approximately 141 Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 141 retail design centers with 137 located in the United States and four in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer. The NAMining segment is a mining partner for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment, which includes the Catapult Mineral Partners (Catapult) business, acquires and promotes the development of mineral interests. In addition, Mitigation Resources of North America (Mitigation Resources) provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include America Lignite Energy LLC, Bellaire Corporation, C&H Mining Company, Inc., Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC, Camino Real Fuels, LLC, Catapult Mineral Partners, LLC, Centennial Natural Resources, LLC, Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC, Demery Resources Company, LLC and Mitigate Tennessee, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EGRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's products include Ryanodex, Bendeka, Belrapzo, Treakisym, Pemfexy, Barhemsys and Byfavo. Ryanodex is used for malignant hyperthermia. EP-4104 Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) is used for the treatment of organophosphate exposure. Belrapzo, Bendeka and Treakisym are used for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Pemfexy is an IV-administered cancer agent indicated for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma. Its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates that addresses underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Its vasopressin is an A-rated generic alternative to Vasostrict, which is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines. It is engaged in clinical trials for CAL02, an approach to the treatment of severe bacterial pneumonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OOMA INC (OOMA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies to the businesses of all sizes and residential customers through a smart cloud-based software as a service platform. For businesses, the Company delivers advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and video conferencing. For consumers, the Company residential phone service provides PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. The Company's solutions include Ooma Business, Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise and Ooma AirDial. The Company offers a range of solutions to fit each business needs, along with personalized support to resolve any issues in deploying and maintaining Ooma services. It refers to Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise collectively as Ooma Business. Ooma Office is a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses designed to manage communications in and out of the office.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company's customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company's consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its subsidiaries include SiteOne Landscape Supply Midco, Inc., LESCO, Inc. and Green Resource, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

