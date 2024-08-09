Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BLINK CHARGING CO (BLNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blink Charging Co. is a manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services. The Company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment and services. Its principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging networks (the Blink Networks) and Blink EV charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and other EV-related services. The Blink Networks are a proprietary, cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages Blink charging stations and handles the associated charging data, back-end operations and payment processing. The Blink Networks also provide EV drivers with station information. The Company offers a range of Level 2 (AC) EV charging equipment, ideal for commercial and residential use, with the North American standard J1772 connector, the North American Charging Standard connector, and the Type 2 connector compatible with electric vehicles in Europe and across Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (SGC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is engaged in producing and manufacturing and selling a wide range of promotional products and branded uniforms. The Company operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment, through its brands BAMKO and HPI, produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform programs. The Healthcare Apparel segment, primarily through its brands Fashion Seal Healthcare and WonderWink, manufactures and sells a wide range of healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns. The Contact Centers segment, through multiple The Office Gurus entities, including subsidiaries in El Salvador, Belize, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and the United States, provides outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, contact and call-center support services to North American customers.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

