Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yum China Holdings Inc is a holding company principally engaged in the restaurant operation business. The Company operates three segments, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segment. KFC segment operates quick-service restaurant, providing original recipe chicken, whole chicken and other chicken products as well as beef burgers, pork, seafood, rice dishes, congees, fresh vegetables, desserts, coffee, tea and many other products. Pizza Hut segment operates casual dining restaurant, offering multiple dayparts, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. All Other segment includes the operations of Lavazza, Huang Ji Huang, Little Sheep and Taco Bell, delivery operation and e-commerce business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC

YUMC Guru Analysis

YUMC Fundamental Analysis

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto and home and renters insurance quotes. The Company operates a marketplace connecting insurance providers to a large volume of high-intent, pre-validated consumer referrals that match the insurers' specific underwriting and profitability requirements. Its marketplace enables consumers to choose to visit an insurance provider's Website to purchase a policy or engage with a carrier or agent by phone or submit their data to insurance providers to receive quotes. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its Websites and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across industry-standard cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The Company's insurance provider customers include insurance carriers and third-party insurance agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVERQUOTE INC

EVER Guru Analysis

EVER Fundamental Analysis

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP (GO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a retailer of name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. It has stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, and Virginia. Its product offering includes staples, across grocery, produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, beer and wine, fresh meat and seafood, general merchandise and health and beauty care. It distributes inventory through nine primary distribution centers, four of which it operates and five of which are operated by third parties. It has an in-house transportation fleet, as well as transportation partner relationships. It also owns United Grocery Outlet, a closeout grocery retailer with over 40 stores. It is focused on centralized marketing efforts primarily on digital ads, emailed WOW! Alerts, social media and radio commercials, and in-store and outdoor signage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP

GO Guru Analysis

GO Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.