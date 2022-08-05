Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DHI GROUP INC (DHX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of software products, online tools and services that deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers in the United States. The Company's brands include Dice and ClearanceJobs, which enable recruiters and hiring managers to search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and active government security clearance. The Company's Websites serve as online marketplaces where employers and recruiters source and connect with prospective employees, and where technologists find relevant job opportunities, data and information to further their careers. The Company's Websites offer job postings, news and content, career development and recruiting services tailored to the specific needs of the professional community that each Website serves. It also provides career websites to the financial services industry and has operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC (CDEV) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks in West Texas and New Mexico. The Company has established commercial production on its acreage using horizontal drilling from approximately ten distinct zones, including the Avalon Shale, 1st Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Shale, 3rd Bone Spring Sand, 3rd Bone Spring Shale, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C. Its acreage is located in Texas, primarily in Reeves County and the remaining is located in Lea County, New Mexico. The Company has acquired approximately 81,657 net acres. In addition, it owns approximately 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP (PUMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company. The Company provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company's operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. The Company operates through its pressure pumping and all other segments. The Company owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services. It also provides personnel and services that are tailored to meet each of its customers needs. The Company is also focused on complementary services that provide its customers services, including cementing, coiled tubing and other related services. Its complementary services are provided through various contractual arrangements, including on a turnkey contract basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two reportable segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The Company primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It manufactures firearm products, under the Ruger name. The Company also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. Its firearms are sold through a select number of independent wholesale distributors, principally to the commercial sporting market. The Company's design and manufacturing operations are located in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD (WILC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Gold-Frost, Gold Food, Tifeeret, Donna Rozza, Completa, Raskas and Del Monte, among others. The Company's products are marketed and sold to approximately 1,500 customers throughout Israel and outside of Israel. The Company's customers generally fall within one of the two groups, including retail supermarket chains in the organized market, and private supermarket chains, mini-markets, wholesalers, food manufacturers, institutional consumers, such as catering halls, hotels, hospitals and food producers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

