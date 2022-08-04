Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of full lifecycle water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. Its segments include Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Company's infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water sourcing and pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions and infrastructure, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, serving exploration and production companies. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of completion and production chemical products utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and related well completion processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

