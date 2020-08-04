Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC (J) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides a broad range of technical, professional, and construction services. The Company's services include engineering, design, and architectural services; construction and construction management services; operations and maintenance services; and process, scientific, and systems consulting services. Its segments include Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear (ATN) and Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities (BIAF). The ATN segment provide a range of scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical and automotive industries in several countries. BIAF segment provides services to broad sectors, including buildings; water; transportation, such as roads, rail, aviation and ports; environmental and advanced facilities for life sciences, semiconductors, data centers, consumer products and other manufacturing operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS INC (BMCH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company's segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels. Its whole-house framing solution is Ready-Frame. It also offers its customers services, such as design, product specification, installation and installation management. It manufactures floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, specialty millwork, windows and pre-hung doors. It also provides a range of installation services and special order products. The Company groups its building products and services into four product categories: structural components; lumber & lumber sheet goods; millwork, doors & windows, and other building products & services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal S.A. (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries. The Europe segment is the flat steel producer in Europe. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long products and tubular products. The Mining segment comprises all mines owned by ArcelorMittal in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. It produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products (semis). The Company operates through its subsidiary Exosun.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. Its American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. The Company operates through four segments: CTU, AIU, Culinary Arts and Transitional Group. Its University group consists of AIU and CTU, which serve students online with career-focused degree programs. Its Career Colleges Group consists of Culinary Arts and Transitional Group segments. The Culinary Arts segment includes Le Cordon Bleu institutions in North America (LCB), which offer hands-on educational programs in the career-oriented disciplines of culinary arts and patisserie and baking in the commercial-grade kitchens of Le Cordon Bleu.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MASTECH DIGITAL INC (MHH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastech Digital, Inc., formerly Mastech Holdings, Inc., is an information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services company. The Company offers Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC), Automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It is engaged in providing IT associates in digital and mainstream technologies, digital transformation services around Salesforce.com and SAP HANA, as well as digital learning services. SAP HANA is an in-memory platform both for Systems, Applications and Products (SAP) and non-SAP customers. Its stack of digital transformation services focuses on providing customer relationship management (CRM) on the cloud through Salesforce, driving IT efficiencies through SAP HANA and using digital methods. Its digital learning services puts together a custom training program for various organizational needs. The Company serves a range of industries, including insurance, banking, healthcare, aviation, manufacturing and telecommunication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

