Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/30/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GMS INC (GMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GMS Inc. is a specialty building products distributor. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of more than 320 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products. In addition, it operates nearly 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company provides specialty trades tools, including automatic taping and finishing (ATF) tools and related products, to the professional drywall finishing industry through its tool sales, rental and service centers. The Company offers complementary products, including tools and fasteners, insulation, external insulation and finishing systems (EIFS) and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound and safety products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GMS INC

GMS Guru Analysis

GMS Fundamental Analysis

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC (WOOF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own Petco partners. It offers pet parents a full spectrum of product choices with products to address ongoing humanization and premiumization trends in the market. It integrates its product offering with its services business, building on the foundation of treating the whole pet, including their physical, mental and social well-being. Its service offering includes veterinary care, grooming, and training. It operates a network of full-service, general practice veterinary hospitals complemented by prescription and insurance offerings. It operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. It offers a complete pet health and wellness ecosystem accessible through its pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC

WOOF Guru Analysis

WOOF Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.