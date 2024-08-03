Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It owns a working interest in, and is the operator of, the Etame PSC related to the Etame Marin block located offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Etame Marin block covers an area of about 46,200 gross acres located 20 miles offshore in water depths of about 250 feet. It owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. In Egypt, its interests are spread across two regions: the Eastern Desert and the Western Desert. In Harmattan, Canada, it owns production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets. It also owns a working interest in the Baobab field in Block CI-40, offshore Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

EGY Guru Analysis

EGY Fundamental Analysis

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a supplier of microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services. It also offers routers and a range of premise and hosted private cloud-based software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and operational assurance of its systems as well as to automate network design and procurement. It also sources, qualifies, supplies, integrates, tests, and supports third party equipment such as antennas, optical transmission equipment and other equipment necessary to build and deploy a complete telecommunications transmission network. It provides a full suite of professional services for planning, deployment, operations, and maintenance of its customers' networks. It offers a suite of wireless transport and access systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVIAT NETWORKS INC

AVNW Guru Analysis

AVNW Fundamental Analysis

SMART SHARE GLOBAL LTD (ADR) (EM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smart Share Global Ltd is a China-based consumer tech company principally providing mobile device charging service through an online and offline network. The Company provides services through its power banks, placed in Points of Interest (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users can start using its products by either spotting its cabinets at one of its POIs, or find its cabinet locations through its mini programs. Its mini programs show users a map view with its cabinets' locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SMART SHARE GLOBAL LTD (ADR)

EM Guru Analysis

EM Fundamental Analysis

UDEMY INC (UDMY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Udemy, Inc. is a global learning company. The Company's online platform enables organizations and individuals with skill acquisition, development, and validation. Its learning marketplace enables instructors to develop, distribute and enhance content. It leverages technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), as well as data and insights, to deliver personalized learning experiences. Its segments include Enterprise and Consumer. The Enterprise segment is focused on helping business and government customers upskill and reskill their employees and public servants. The Consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills to advance their professional careers, or learn a new personal skill. Its platform provides individual learners and organizations all over the world with access to relevant content created by instructors across technology, business and soft skills, and personal development topics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UDEMY INC

UDMY Guru Analysis

UDMY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.