Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP (PUMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProPetro Holding Corp. is an integrated oilfield services company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. Its Completion Services segment includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and wireline operations. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing, wireline and cementing units, and other auxiliary equipment to perform completion services for E&P companies. It provides cementing services for completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells. It provides wireline and ancillary services, such as pumpdown on new oil well completions in the Permian Basin. The Company's coiled tubing services involve injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform completion well intervention operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC (SMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket, and custom-engineered solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Solutions, Vehicle Control and Temperature Control. The Engineered Solutions segment supplies custom-engineered solutions to vehicle and equipment manufacturers, such as commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports and marine. The Vehicle Control segment offers ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery, electrical and safety, and wire sets and other product categories. The Temperature Control segment offers air conditioning system components and other thermal product categories. The Company sells its products to automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

