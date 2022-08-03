Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SCIENJOY HOLDING CORP (SJ) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scienjoy Holding Corp, formerly Wealthbridge Acquisition Ltd, is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engages in the provision of show live streaming video entertainment social platform. The Company mainly operates online live streaming websites and mobile applications under the brand name of Showself, Lehai, and Haixiu.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CAZOO GROUP LTD (CZOO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly Capri Listco, is an online car retailer company. The Company provides a range of sport utility vehicle (SUVs) and hatchbacks, including various electric and hybrid vehicles. It allows customers to buy, sell, finance, or subscribe to a car online for delivery or collection. It offers various forms of car financing and purchase of any part-exchanges. The Company's portfolio of cars includes Audi, BMW, Ford, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volkswagen, Skoda and Fiat. It also offers car care services, such as extended warranty, and paint & fabric protection. Its extended warranty provides cover for mechanical and electrical parts, including braking system, suspension, steering, cooling system, engine, diesel particulate filter (DPF), manual and automatic gearbox, clutch and air conditioning. Its Paint & Fabric Protection includes protection from pollution, and paintwork fading, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MATSON INC (MATX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matson, Inc. is a holding company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The Company operates through two segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation business is conducted through its subsidiary, Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (MatNav), which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. MatNav also operates two expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor, Alaska to Asia. The Logistics business is conducted through MatNav's subsidiary, Matson Logistics, Inc. (Matson Logistics), which extends the geographic reach of its transportation network throughout North America and Asia, and is an asset-light business that provides a variety of logistics services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a provider of technology and finance and accounting talent solutions to various companies. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions by understanding its clients' requirements and matching their requirements in areas including, systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web), data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. Its FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as, financial, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. Its FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY (NWPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. The Company operates through two segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP), and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). Its SPP segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. These products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, and other applications. In addition, SPP makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. SPP has manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Adelanto, Saginaw, Tracy, Parkersburg, St. Louis, and San Luis Rio Colorado. Its Precast segment manufactures precast and reinforced concrete products, including manholes, box culverts, vaults, catch basins, oil water separators, pump lift stations, biofiltration, and other environmental and engineered solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

