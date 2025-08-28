Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD - ADR (TVBCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Television Broadcasts Ltd is an investment holding company mainly engaged in television business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment engages in the broadcasting of television programmers, commercials on terrestrial TV platforms, production of programmers, online social media platform, music entertainment, event and digital marketing business. The Mainland China Operations segment engages in the co-produced dramas, distribution of television programmers and channels to telecast, video and new media operators. The e-Commerce Business segment engages in the operation of an e-Commerce platform, namely Neigbuy. The Over the Top (OTT) Streaming segment is mainly engaged in the operation of myTV SUPER OTT service and website portals. The International Operations segment engages in the distribution of television programmers and channels to telecast, video and new media operators and provision of pay television and OTT services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KE HOLDINGS INC - ADR (BEKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KE Holdings Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in housing transactions and related services. The Company operates in four segments. The Existing Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides agency services to sales or leases of existing homes, and platform and franchise services to brokerage firms on Beike platform, as well as other transaction services. The New Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides new home transaction and agency services to real estate developers. The Home Renovation and Furnishing segment provides a one-stop solution to give housing customers access to a comprehensive range of home renovation and furnishing, ranging from interior design, renovation, re-modeling, furnishing, supplies, to after-sales maintenance and repair. The Emerging and Other Services segment is engaged in rental property management service business, financial service business and others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

