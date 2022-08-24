Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC (SWBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of firearms products. The Company manufactures a range of handguns (including revolvers and pistols), long guns (including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders), handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm related products for sale to a wide variety of customers, including firearm enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers, and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world. The Company sells its products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. The Company manufactures its products at its facilities in Springfield, Massachusetts; Houlton, Maine; and Deep River, Connecticut. The Company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR (DADA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dada Nexus Ltd is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of local on-demand retail and delivery platforms. The Company's main platforms are JD-Daojia (JDDJ) and Dada Now. JDDJ is an on-demand retail platform operated in China. It facilitates digitalized transformation for retailers and brand owners on selling products through online channels. Dada Now is a China-based on-demand delivery platform using a crowdsourcing model to process on-demand delivery orders. The two platforms combined can deliver a range of products, including the goods from supermarkets and convenience stores, fresh fruits and vegetables and drugs, to the customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two reportable segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The Company primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It manufactures firearm products, under the Ruger name. The Company also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. Its firearms are sold through a select number of independent wholesale distributors, principally to the commercial sporting market. The Company's design and manufacturing operations are located in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

