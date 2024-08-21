Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AGORA INC (ADR) (API) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agora Inc is a company engaged in providing real-time engagement services on video, voice and messaging. The Company operates a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) to provide the software and infrastructure required to enable real-time engagement. The Company's products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording and so on. The products and services are applied in social, gaming, retail, education and other areas. The Company operates its businesses in China, the United States and other countries in Asia Pacific region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV (XPRO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expro Group Holdings N.V. is a provider of energy services. The Company provides services and solutions to exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The Company's portfolio of products and services is designed to enhance production and improve recovery across the well lifecycle from exploration through abandonment, including well construction and well management. The Company's well construction products and services support customers' new wellbore drilling, wellbore completion and recompletion, and wellbore plug and abandonment requirements. Its open water cementing solutions include the proprietary SeaCure and QuikCure solutions. It also offers a range of performance drilling tools. The Company's well management offerings consist of well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity services, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

