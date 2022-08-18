Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NORSK HYDRO ASA (ADR) (NHYDY) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norway-based aluminium and energy company. The Company is present throughout the aluminium value chain, from energy to bauxite mining and alumina refining, primary aluminium, aluminium extrusions and aluminium recycling. Its reportable segments are the business areas: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, activities includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Hydro Aluminium Metal includes primary aluminium production and casting activities; Hydro Metal Markets includes all sales activities relating to products from our primary metal plants and operational responsibility for stand-alone recyclers as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Hydro Extrusions delivers products within extrusion profiles, building systems and precision tubing; Hydro Energy includes operating and commercial responsibility for Hydro's power stations in Norway, a trading and wholesale business in Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NORSK HYDRO ASA (ADR)

CANAAN INC - ADR (CAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canaan Inc provides supercomputing solutions through proprietary high-performance computing ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). The Company provides a holistic AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution to customers, including AI chips, algorithm development and optimization, hardware module, end-product and software services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CANAAN INC - ADR

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD - ADR (MNSO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MINISO Group Holding Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in the retail and wholesale business of lifestyle and pop toy products. The Company's brands include MINISO and TOP TOY. MINISO products include home decor, small electronics, textile, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts. TOP TOY brand products include blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys. The Company mainly operates its businesses in China, other countries in Asia, America, Europe and other aeras.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD - ADR

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

