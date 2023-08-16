Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson PLC is a learning company. The Company's divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. Its Virtual Learning division offers online learning for every age and stage of education. It offers digital and blended English solutions to educational institutions in approximately 163 countries around the world, as well as the flagship Pearson Test of English. Its digital and blended English solutions are used in academic institutions and private language schools across the world. It combines engaging courseware, teacher support and assessment with its assessment brand, The Pearson Test of English (PTE). It focuses on serving the committed learner. It is a strategic solutions provider for workforce skills. It is also focused on producing higher education digital learning materials in North America. Its products include Connections Academy, Credly, Faethm, Mondly by Pearson, Pearson, PTE and Pearson VUE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

LIMONEIRA CO (LMNR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limoneira Company is primarily an agribusiness company. The Company is engaged primarily in growing citrus and avocados, picking, and hauling citrus, and packing, marketing, and selling citrus. The Company has three business divisions, such as agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division is comprised of four segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness, which includes oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The agribusiness division includes its core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The rental operations division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The real estate development division includes its investments in real estate development projects. It markets and sells citrus directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and other international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MATERIALISE NV (ADR) (MTLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company that is engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of software and three-dimensional (3D) printing services that incorporates 3D printing experience into a wide range of software solutions and 3D printing services. It transforms businesses with three elements of align: quality, reliability, and repeatability through which it forms the backbone of the 3D printing industry. The solutions are built 3D printing applications in several industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods. It also operates in the domestic market and worldwide, including Colombia, Brazil, Australia, Malaysia, China, Japan, Austria, Poland, Germany, and France, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - ADR (JMIA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jumia Technologies AG is a Germany-based e-commerce platform provider. The Company's platform consist of sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Company's platform. The Company's marketplace is consists of a range of sellers that offer goods in a wide range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes and other electronics. The Company also provide consumers with access to a various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising and airtime recharge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AMERICAN WELL CORP (AMWL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Well Corporation is an enterprise software company. The Company's Amwell Platform provides all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. The Amwell Platform enables digital across the full healthcare continuum, including urgent and primary care, second opinion services, behavioral health, chronic condition management and high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It supports both on-demand and scheduled consultations for providers and offers pre-packaged care modules and programs. The Amwell Platform can be fully integrated into its client's health plan member and patient portals and provider and health plan workflows. It enables the digital care programs of approximately 55 health plans, which collectively represent approximately 90 million covers lives, as well as approximately 140 of the nation's health systems, representing approximately 2,000 hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

