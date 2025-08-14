Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CRAWFORD UNITED CORP (CRAWA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crawford United Corporation is a holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, defense, and transportation. The Company operates in two business segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) coils as well as customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The custom air handling equipment is designed, manufactured and installed under the brand names FactoryBilt and SiteBilt. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides complex precision components and coatings to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CRAWFORD UNITED CORP

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO (SPHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sphere Entertainment Co. is a live entertainment and media company. The Company's segments include Sphere and MSG Networks. Its Sphere segment is an entertainment medium powered by technologies to create multi-sensory experiences. Its venue can host a variety of events year-round, including The Sphere Experience, which features original immersive productions, as well as concerts and residencies from artists, and marquee sports and corporate events. Production efforts are supported by Sphere Studios. Its MSG Networks segment operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a range of live sports content and other programming. The MSG Networks segment features a range of sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks of the NBA and the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

